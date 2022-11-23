David Beganie, Clinton

David Beganie, age 74 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. David was born November 27, 1947, in Cleveland, OH to the late Leonard and Hazel Beganie. For many years David was the Manufacturer Supervisor at Modine in Clinton until the company closed. David was very conscious about his health and loved to exercise. The love of his life was his wife, Peggy but the pride of his life was his grandchildren. David was very involved in his grandchildren’s lives and enjoyed watching them play sports. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Beganie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Peggy Beganie; children, Linda Rice & husband Greg of Kent, OH, Charlotte Turner & husband Richard of Ravenna, OH, Rick Bunch & wife Krissy of Ravenna, OH, and Teresa Cox & husband Danny of Clinton; grandchildren, Cody Cox & wife Maddy, Wyatt Cox and Jackson Cox; great-grandchildren, Deacon, and Addison Cox.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

