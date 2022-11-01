David Allen Mayton, Crossville

David Allen Mayton born February 13, 1947, passed from this world to be with Jesus on October 29, 2022. Originally from Harriman, TN currently resided in Crossville, TN, and attended Lantana Road Baptist Church. He worked as an electrician at the Oak Ridge plants for many years, but his true passion was his family, working with his buddies at church and doting on the widows fixing whatever they needed. He was an avid lover of nature, old cars, and all things wood and art.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Shelby and Lillie Mayton

Brother, Frank Mayton.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, of 51 years. Two daughters and a son-in-law: Christy Mayton and Claudia and Chris Baber. Four grandchildren and one granddaughter-in-law he thought of as his own: Emma Baber, Tyler and Chelle (Tweety Bird) Gresham, “Little David”, Madie, and one great-grandson Thomas Gresham. His sister and brother-in-law- Carol and Jack Turner and niece, Kathy Lyon.

The family will meet at Swan Pond Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 1, 2002, at 2:00 PM with Bro. Scott Johnson officiating. Graveside will follow in the church cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of David Allen Mayton.

