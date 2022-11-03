Cynthia Marie Halburnt, 53

Cynthia Marie Halburnt, aged 53, departed this life on October 27th, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on March 6th, 1969, in Oak Ridge, TN, to Bonnie and Greg Harvey.

She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1987 and lived most of her life in Oak Ridge, TN, she was an avid animal lover. She worked with many rescues in the area to help all types of animals be fostered and adopted. She loved to hike and spend weekends away with her close friends. She also loved reading books and spending time in her herb garden.

Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved Grandmother Nancy Marie Anthony and Grandfather John William Anthony.

Her mother’s twin sister Connie Schafer:

Uncles William and Richard Anthony.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughter – Dannielle Trevino and Husband Austin Trevino of Oak Ridge.

Son – Justin Halburnt of Oak Ridge.

Mother Bonnie Harvey of Clinton, TN, Father Greg Harvey of Oliver Springs, TN.

Sisters Malisa Newton and Kelly Harvey of Clinton. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN will be in charge of the cremation services.

The memorial service will be on November 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Oasis of Love Ministries 220 Hiway Drive Clinton, Tennessee.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter. You can donate directly to the shelter or bring donations to the service and the family will take items to be donated.

