Cricket Human Lewis, Harriman

Mrs. Cricket Human Lewis, age 73 of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 28, 1949. She drove a school bus for the Roane County School system for 30+ years. She loved working in her yard, making flower arrangements, and her basketball team growing up. She is preceded in death by her parents: Dillard and Ester Human; Son: David Brent Butler; Brothers: Sam, Butch, Ken, John Human; and brother-in-law: Clay Birchfield. She is survived by:

Son: Brian Butler

Sister: Anna Birchfield

Brother: George “Cotton” Human

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 11:00-12:00 at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, with a funeral service starting at 12:00 pm with Kevin Human officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

