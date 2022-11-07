County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. November 1215th Annual Veterans Day Parade Immediately Following Breakfast

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 9 Views

WW II Veteran Carson Baldwin, a regular at the Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, pictured in a prior Anderson County Veterans Day Parade. 

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, with this month giving special recognition to Veterans Day in Anderson County.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.  Because of the expected increased attendance, the Breakfast will be held in the Gymnasium this month. 

Attendees are invited to stay after the breakfast and watch, or participate in the 15th Annual Veterans Day Parade.  Coordinated in partnership by the Anderson County American Legion Post #172, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, and Disabled American Veterans Tri-County Chapter 26, the parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Gilliam Street behind the Clinton Community Center.  The parade will begin there, then turn right onto W. Broad Street, left onto Main Street passing in front of the County Courthouse, right on Market Street, and then end at Cullom Street.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.  Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

Nuclear Care Partners will sponsor the December 10th Breakfast.  January 14, 2023, is sponsored by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law; February 11, 2023, is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023, is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.   

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Everything Voters Need to Know for the Nov. 8 Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State’s Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: