Connie Sue Monday Jenkins, 71

Connie Sue Monday Jenkins, age 71, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home in Harriman. Connie was born in Copperhill, Tennessee on February 15, 1951.

Connie was married to the same man, Gary Jenkins, for 55 years. She had a deep, abiding faith in God and was a faithful member of New Harvest Church, formerly Benchmark Church, in Oliver Springs, and a lifelong member of the Church of God. A mother to all, Connie never turned away anyone, especially if they were hungry. Even though she had little to give, she never hesitated to give it.

Connie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Gary “David” Jenkins; mother, Dorothy Davis Monday Hixon; father, William Monday; stepfather, Frank Hixon; and brother, Steve Hixon.

Connie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary Jenkins; daughters, Charlotte Jenkins Daugherty, and Delitta Jenkins; son, Timothy Jenkins; grandchildren, Greg Daugherty & wife, Jamie, Brittany Daugherty & husband, Tony, Brandon Daugherty & wife Crystal, Racheal Carroll, Sierra Dumont, Gavin Dumont, and Mazon Jenkins; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Marsh & husband, Michael; brother, Gary Monday & wife, Carol; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many other relatives & loved ones.

The family will host a celebration of Connie’s life 2-4 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022, at New Harvest Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made directly to Connie’s Tribute Fund at Weatherford Mortuary to help with final expenses. Donations to the Tribute Fund and online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Connie, please visit our floral store.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Connie Sue Jenkins, please visit the Tribute Fund.

