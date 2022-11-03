CLINTON MAN INDICTED ON MULTIPLE SEX CRIMES

Michael Scott Lightner, 70, of Clinton, was indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, two counts of Incest, and Two Counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Jeff Gilliam, led the investigation and presented his findings to the Grand Jury this week. Detective Gilliam, along with the United States Marshal’s Office and other ACSO personnel, executed an arrest warrant today at Lightner’s home in Clinton.

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, praised the work by Detective Gilliam. “Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Gilliam. The bravery and courage of the victims in this case was incredible” Barker stated.

The victim is a minor child; therefore, their information will not be released. Lightner is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility with no bond.

LIGHTNER, MICHAEL G

Age: 70

Race/Sex: W/M



Intake Date: 11/03/2022 01:28 PM



City: CLINTON

Arrested By Department: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Charge Bond SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE 0 SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE 0 INCEST 0 INCEST 0 AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 0 AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 0

