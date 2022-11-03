CLINTON MAN INDICTED ON MULTIPLE SEX CRIMES

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 8 Views

Michael Scott Lightner, 70, of Clinton, was indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, two counts of Incest, and Two Counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Jeff Gilliam, led the investigation and presented his findings to the Grand Jury this week. Detective Gilliam, along with the United States Marshal’s Office and other ACSO personnel, executed an arrest warrant today at Lightner’s home in Clinton.

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, praised the work by Detective Gilliam. “Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Gilliam. The bravery and courage of the victims in this case was incredible” Barker stated.

The victim is a minor child; therefore, their information will not be released. Lightner is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility with no bond.

LIGHTNER, MICHAEL G
Age: 70 

Race/Sex:  W/M

Intake Date: 11/03/2022 01:28 PM

City: CLINTON

Arrested By Department: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

ChargeBond
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE0
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE0
INCEST0
INCEST0
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD0
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD0

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TSSAA announces 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists

Three finalists in each category to be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22 November 3, 2022 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: