Catherine Ruth Spakes, Harriman

Ms. Catherine Ruth Spakes, 69, of Harriman passed away on November 5, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. She also loved riding around; sightseeing in nature and watching the Andy Griffith Show.

She was preceded by her parents: Gordon & Mary Ruth Kerley. Brother: Jerry Kerley. Special friend: John Boy Owings.

She is survived by her son: Jeremy Spakes & Tosha Pressley. Daughter and Son-in-law: Michelle & Bill West. Two brothers: Danny & Marilyn Kerley, Gary & Irene Kerley. Sister: Connie & Jeff Aytes. Along with Nieces and Nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside services will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Catherine Spakes.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine Ruth Spakes, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

