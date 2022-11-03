Carolyn McDaniel, Clinton

Carolyn McDaniel, age 75 of Clinton, Tn. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tn. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Thomas Boyd Humphreys and Mayme Sue Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years and the love of her life Sammy H. McDaniel, Sr. Carolyn was a member of 411 Baptist Church. She retired as the Officer Manager, Food Service for the Anderson County School System

She is survived by daughters: Lisa McDaniel and partner Julie Webb of Knoxville, Tn., and Tamme McDaniel of Clinton, Tn.; sons: Sammy H. McDaniel, Jr. and Kelly J. McDaniel both of Clinton, Tn.; brother, Tommy Humphreys and wife Wanda of South Carolina; sister, Nancy Martucci of Penn. and sister-in-law Emma Sue Carroll and husband Robert of LaFollette, Tn.; her grandchildren and the loves of her life, Miranda Lyn McDaniel, Molly Jo McDaniel; great-grandchildren Alora and Macy Jo McDaniel

The McDaniel family will receive friends on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 5 pm until the time of the service at 7 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn. with Rev. David Choate and Rev. Lucas Hurd officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Carolyn McDaniel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carolyn McDaniel, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

