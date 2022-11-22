Carl Raymond Barnett, Clinton

Carl Raymond Barnett, age 70 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back. Carl was a devoted husband to his wife for 49 years. He enjoyed camping and cooking and loved his church family at New Life Missionary Baptist. Carl was also a talented painter for 10 years at GMC and helped build the truck for the Smokey and the Bandit movie.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents Carl Riley Barnett and Mildred Helsel.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Edith Barnett of Clinton, TN. His children Charles Barnett and wife Tara of Standish, Michigan, Chad Barnett and wife Sarah of Heiskell, TN. His grandchildren, Chance Barnett, Chase Barnett, Stacey Barnett, and Cheryl Adams; His great-granddaughter Riley Barnett and his Church family at New Life Missionary Baptist. Carl leaves behind his special friends, Betty Pharr, Anne Heineman, John Reichert, Henry Drake, Chris, and Jeff Kelley.

The Barnett Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5 pm until 7 pm at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with a Celebration of Life beginning at 7 pm with Rev. Ed Seibers officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Carl Raymond Barnett.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carl Raymond Barnett, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

