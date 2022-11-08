Bowers Hood Jr, Clinton

Bowers Hood Jr.

Our larger-than-life hero and best friend, Junior Hood, 79, went to his eternal home with Jesus on November 6th, 2022. He passed away at his home in Clinton, TN that he shared with his wife, Joyce, of 46 years.

Junior was born on August 1st, 1943 in Coalfield, TN. He graduated from Coalfield High School, where he was a star athlete. On game day, you could scroll through the radio stations to hear the announcer call him by name.

Family and friends will fondly remember Junior being the life of the party and his ability to make everyone feel like part of the family. He made lifelong friends at K-25, where he worked as a maintenance mechanic for over 30 years. He helped to establish the Norwood Boys Club, where he coached and mentored many generations of young kids.

Junior was a lover of the Lord and a devoted member of New Salem Baptist Church. He worked in the kitchen serving meals to church members and their families. From spaghetti and hot dogs, no one left hungry.

He had a love for traveling with Joyce and his family, but he never missed a game, recital, or graduation of his kids or grandkids. Junior was the most loving dad, the funniest, most involved Papaw, and the sweetest Great Papaw.

Preceded in death by his mother, Tessie, and his father, Bowers Hood, his siblings Wilbert, Paul, Clyde, Helen, Gertrude, Juanita, Betty Jo, Hugh Lee, and son Bryan Hood.

Deeply missed by his wife, Joyce, his kids Greg (Tina), Gina (Jason), Todd (Shelly), his grandkids Kayla (Slade), Zach (Hannah), Tyler (Jessica), Shannon, Dakota (Kyla), Justin, Indeah (Braxton), Nicole (Adam), Colby (Madison), and Dylan, his great-grandkids Kinleigh, Easton, Everly, Finley Rose, Waylon, Mabry Kate, Turner, River, Saban, Brady, Dagger, baby to be Lucy, and baby to be Hyker, an abundance of nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Thank you to our family, friends, and community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Receiving of friends will be held at New Salem Baptist Church, 1030 Oak Ridge Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716, on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 from 5-7 pm, with the funeral to follow. at 7:00 pm.

The family has requested a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the New Salem Baptist Church Thanksgiving fund to help families in need.

To leave a note for Jr.’s family or to share a memory please visit the online guestbook at jacksonfumeralservices.com

