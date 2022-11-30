Bobbie Lee Coday, 91, Rocky Top

Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Rocky Top passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. She was born February 16, 1931, in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long-time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.

Survivors Include:

Son Dennis and Martha Coday Rocky Top

Daughter Debbie and David Disney Rocky Top

Sister Billie Jo Goodman Devonia, TN

Grandchildren Brandon and Christa Coday

Amanda and Adam Neff

Emily & Brad Bullock

Denise and Karl Houdeschell

Great Grandchildren Ian, Emma, and Charlee Neff

Gracie Coday

Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock

Aidan Houdeschell

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Rocky Top with Rev. Daryl Arender officiating.

