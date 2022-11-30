Bobbie Lee Coday, 91, Rocky Top

Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Rocky Top passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. She was born February 16, 1931, in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long-time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.
Survivors Include:
Son Dennis and Martha Coday Rocky Top
Daughter Debbie and David Disney Rocky Top
Sister Billie Jo Goodman Devonia, TN
Grandchildren Brandon and Christa Coday
Amanda and Adam Neff
Emily & Brad Bullock
Denise and Karl Houdeschell
Great Grandchildren Ian, Emma, and Charlee Neff
Gracie Coday
Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock
Aidan Houdeschell
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Rocky Top with Rev. Daryl Arender officiating.
