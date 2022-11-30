Bobbie Lee Coday, 91, Rocky Top

Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Rocky Top passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. She was born February 16, 1931, in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long-time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.

Survivors Include:

Son                                 Dennis and Martha Coday                      Rocky Top

Daughter                        Debbie and David Disney                        Rocky Top

Sister                              Billie Jo Goodman                                   Devonia, TN

Grandchildren                Brandon and Christa Coday

                                       Amanda and Adam Neff

                                      Emily & Brad Bullock

                                      Denise and Karl Houdeschell

Great Grandchildren     Ian, Emma, and Charlee Neff

                                     Gracie Coday

                                     Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock

                                     Aidan Houdeschell

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Rocky Top with Rev. Daryl Arender officiating.

