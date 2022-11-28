Bob Nelson, Lancing

Bob Nelson age 83, of Lancing, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on August 8, 1939. Bob loved his family and friends, farming, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. He enjoyed life to the fullest.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Sewell Nelson, Doshie Nelson Davis. Siblings: Loreen Nelson, Maxine Goss Jeffers, Lester Nelson, Bill Nelson, and John Nelson.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years Hellena (McCormick) Nelson

Son: Rick Nelson and wife Rebecca Peters Nelson

Sister: Geneva Williams

Also surviving are nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other family friends

One special daughter-in-law whom he thought of as a daughter.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28 from 2-4 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Bro. Melvin Howard officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday 11 am at the Potters Chapel Cemetery, Lancing, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bob Nelson.

