Bettie G. Moore, Rockwood

Mrs. Bettie G. Moore, age 87, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 24, 1935, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Moore was a longtime member of the Rockwood Church of Christ where she served as church custodian for over 25 years. She was retired from Kayser Roth Textile Mill in Rockwood and Roane Hosiery in Harriman. Mrs. More was a member of the Rockwood Chapter # 382 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Jessie Gaylon Gaddis; husband, Edgar Moore; son-in-law, Butch Phillips; and brother, Charles Gaddis.

Survivors include:

Children & their spouses: Aleta Phillips of Rockwood, TN

Eddie Moore (Anacorita) of Rockwood, TN

Jennifer Brackett (Jeff) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren & spouses: Kristina Perkins (Jason) of Rockwood, TN

Skyla Burks of Rockwood, TN

Savanna Brackett of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Taylor Perkins, Ally Freels, Braylee Burks, Kayven Burks, Maverick Hickey

Sisters & Brother-In-Law: Margie Crabtree of Kingston, TN

Ada Mae East (Bennie) of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee with Bro. Dale Barger officiating.

