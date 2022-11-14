Belinda Michaela Ethridge Wells, Oak Ridge

Belinda Michaela Ethridge Wells, 54, of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on November 8, 2022, surrounded by family at Parkwest Medical Center.

She is survived by sons, Jordan Ethridge and Jacob Wells; grandchildren, Bentley Ethridge, Keely Ethridge, Lillian Ethridge; mother, Janie Harman; stepfather and close friend, Bill Harman; father Richard Ethridge; sisters, Tonya Warwick and Shana Cable; brother in law, Tim Warwick and many other loving family and friends.

Born January 11, 1968, Belinda spent most of her childhood in Anderson County and graduated from Clinton High School. She held both Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Nursing, and in 2020 received her Master of Science in Nursing, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner from ETSU College of Nursing.

Her compassionate and caring disposition was not only visible among family and friends, but it also transpired into a 23-year career as an extraordinary practicing nurse. Her passion for helping others and her joyful and kindhearted love will forever be remembered and greatly missed among her family, friends, and patients.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Belinda’s memory.

The family will receive friends in a Celebration of Life on November 19 at Calhoun’s Oak Ridge from 2 to 5 PM.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Belinda Michaela Wells, please visit our floral store.

