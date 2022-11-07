Barbara Hamlett Wilson, 84

Barbara Hamlett Wilson, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022.

Barbara was a very active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Oak Ridge, serving as a choir member for over 50 years, an Elder, a member of the Ruth Circle, and in many other roles throughout her life. Over the years, she attended many Disciples of Christ women’s quadrennial assemblies and regional, state, and national denominational meetings.

Barbara also worked as a bookkeeper at Robertsville Junior High School for over 20 years. After her retirement, Barbara continued to dedicate her life to serving other people by volunteering at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for many years. Barbara was a member of PEO and was proud to support their mission of providing scholarships for educating young women. She was the type of person who brought joy and comfort to anyone she met, and when she spoke to you, you were the most important person in the world to her in that moment. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be missed dearly by those who knew her.

Barbara kept the promise she made to her father to finish college before marrying. Four days after graduating from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Barbara married the love of her life, Bill. They settled in Oak Ridge, but Barbara and Bill traveled all over the world, saw all 50 states, and enjoyed learning about other cultures.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Julia Hamlett; and her beloved husband of 57 years, Charles William “Bill” Wilson, Survivors include son, Robert Wilson & wife, Charlotte; daughter, Phyllis Wilson; grandchildren, Andrea Stewart & husband, Jimmy, and Michael Wilson; great-grandson, Wyatt Stewart; and sister, Ellen Ferry.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the members of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for their visits during her final week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation (https://www.peointernational.org/peo-foundation).

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Monday, November 7, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Steve Sherman officiating. Family & friends will then proceed to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment at 3 pm. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

