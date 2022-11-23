ARMED ROBBERY OF LAKE CITY HWY GAS STATION ENDS IN ARREST

Brad Jones 16 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 Gas Station on Lake City Highway. The suspect, later identified as Carlos Hernandez (21) of Oak Ridge, fled the scene prior to the 911 call being placed. Video surveillance showed Hernandez holding two gas station employees at gun point while taking the till from the cash register. ACSO deputies obtained the vehicle description driven by Hernandez from the gas station security cameras.

With the use of new technology at the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to track Hernandez to a specific area in South Clinton. During a sweep of the area by ACSO, Clinton Police Department, and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, the vehicle was spotted at a house on Unaka Street in South Clinton. Hernandez was located and apprehended. He is facing the following charges:

• Armed Robbery x2

• Aggravated Kidnapping x2

• Theft of $1,000 – $2,500

• Tampering with Evidence

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, applauded the work by all involved “Today was a great example of a multi-agency effort to locate and apprehend a dangerous criminal. Because of their work, Anderson County is safer with Hernandez behind bars” Barker stated.

Hernandez is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility without bond.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run

According to Oak Ridge Today, online news a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: