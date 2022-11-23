ARMED ROBBERY OF LAKE CITY HWY GAS STATION ENDS IN ARREST

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 Gas Station on Lake City Highway. The suspect, later identified as Carlos Hernandez (21) of Oak Ridge, fled the scene prior to the 911 call being placed. Video surveillance showed Hernandez holding two gas station employees at gun point while taking the till from the cash register. ACSO deputies obtained the vehicle description driven by Hernandez from the gas station security cameras.

With the use of new technology at the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to track Hernandez to a specific area in South Clinton. During a sweep of the area by ACSO, Clinton Police Department, and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, the vehicle was spotted at a house on Unaka Street in South Clinton. Hernandez was located and apprehended. He is facing the following charges:

• Armed Robbery x2

• Aggravated Kidnapping x2

• Theft of $1,000 – $2,500

• Tampering with Evidence

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker, applauded the work by all involved “Today was a great example of a multi-agency effort to locate and apprehend a dangerous criminal. Because of their work, Anderson County is safer with Hernandez behind bars” Barker stated.

Hernandez is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility without bond.

