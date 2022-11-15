Alicia Marie Underwood Pruitt, Knoxville

Alicia Marie Underwood Pruitt, age 45 passed away Sunday, November 13 after battling a lifelong chronic illness.

Alicia could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She was a strong woman and loving mother to her one and only child, Alex (Slick). She enjoyed forensic science and watching the television show Bones. What Alicia enjoyed most was spending time with her son Alex and her boyfriend and best friend Clint and being a grandma to her sweet little Rosie.

Alicia was proceeded in death by her mother Ola Whaley Underwood.

She is survived by her son Alex Pruitt, granddaughter Rosemarie (Rosie), love of her life Clint Lyster, dad Larry Underwood (Mickey), sisters Kelly Underwood, Stacey Ridenour (Jason), In-laws Roger Edmonds (Sue), niece and nephews and host of friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 16, from 5 to 7 PM with a memorial service to follow with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Alicia’s wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alicia Marie Underwood Pruitt.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Alicia Underwood Pruitt, of Knoxville, please visit our flower store.

