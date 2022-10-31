William Eugene Carroll, Rockwood

Mr. William Eugene Carroll, age 47 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born on June 29, 1975. He was of the Church of Christ Faith. He was employed by S.A. Recycling in scrap metal. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Barbara Carroll and his sister Donna L. Carroll. He is survived by:

Aunt: Sharon G. Mellon of Knoxville, TN

Uncle: George E. Mellon of Knoxville, TN

And a host of cousins & friends from the Rockwood & Kingston area

Cremation arrangements have been made. Graveside service and Interment will be scheduled at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William Eugene Carroll.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

