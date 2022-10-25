Wallace Bryan Emert, Oak Ridge

Wallace Bryan Emert, age 69, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, HI on October 6, 1953, to the late George Wallace and Elliott Jane Bryan Emert. Bryan was a Christian man. He was an avid motorcycle rider and hunter. He was also a black belt in Judo. In addition to his parents, Bryan is preceded by his sister, Sharon Emert.

Survived by:

Wife………………..Anna Emert

Children…………..Jennifer Emert

Jerry Emert and wife Ashli

Ashley Simmons and husband Tyler

Grandchildren…Emily Murrey, Madalyn Emert, Melody Emert, Olivia Emert, Amelia Emert, Elijah Simmons, and Lucas Simmons

Special Nephew…Robert Thompson

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-1:30 PM with the funeral service to follow in the chapel. Family and friends will travel to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for Wallace’s burial following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

