Wallace Bryan Emert, Oak Ridge

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Wallace Bryan Emert, age 69, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, HI on October 6, 1953, to the late George Wallace and Elliott Jane Bryan Emert. Bryan was a Christian man. He was an avid motorcycle rider and hunter. He was also a black belt in Judo. In addition to his parents, Bryan is preceded by his sister, Sharon Emert. 

Survived by: 

Wife………………..Anna Emert 
Children…………..Jennifer Emert 
Jerry Emert and wife Ashli 
Ashley Simmons and husband Tyler 
Grandchildren…Emily Murrey, Madalyn Emert, Melody Emert, Olivia Emert, Amelia Emert, Elijah Simmons, and Lucas Simmons  
Special Nephew…Robert Thompson 

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-1:30 PM with the funeral service to follow in the chapel. Family and friends will travel to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for Wallace’s burial following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com 

About News Department

Check Also

Faye Lorene Glandon, 95, Powell

Faye Lorene Glandon, age 95, of Powell, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: