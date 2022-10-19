Tracie Gibson, Harriman

Ms. Tracie Gibson, age 52, of Harriman, passed away on October 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family. She was a member of Elverton Primitive Baptist Church. She loved her grandbabies and going to the Dollar Tree.
She was preceded by her father: Willie Pickard.
Grandparents: Stanley & Hazel Pickard and Frank & Flora Edwards.
Brother-in-law: Junior Ensley
She is survived by her 3 daughters: Tressa & JoJo Edward, Makara Gibson &
Darian Julian, and Shayla & Jake Shipwash.
Mother: Clara Pickard.
Sister and brother-in-law: Stacie & David Ray
10 grandchildren: MacKenzie, Landyn, Karissa, Lillyana, Makilee, Lakyn, Madysen, Maverie, Zayden, and Kyleigh.
Niece: Brittany & husband Devon Owens
Nephew: Dustin & wife Brittany Ray
Special Aunt: Mildred Gann
Special Friend: Tommy Lowe.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Memorial service will follow at 8:00. Bro. Roger Buck and Bro. Vic Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Davis Funeral Home. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Tracie Gibson.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.