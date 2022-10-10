Tina Underwood, Harriman

Ms. Tina Underwood, 63, of Harriman, passed on October 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She worked at Roane Hosiery mill for many years.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Margie Underwood.

Grandfather: James Underwood.

Grandmother: Frankie Adcox Underwood.

Brother: Jim Underwood.

And several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her son: Andy “Opie” Underwood.

Granddaughter: Justice Ariks.

Brothers: Freddie “Bud” Underwood and wife Carol, and William “Butch Underwood.

Sisters: Anita Hawn, Lisa Cagley, and husband Roy.

Several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Special friend: Michelle Harrison.

Significant other: George Jones.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00 ~ 2:00 PM at Anita Hawn’s residence, 708 Baumgartner Rd, Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Tina Underwood.

