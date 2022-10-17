Timothy Bryan Cox, Clinton

Timothy Bryan Cox, age 56, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Tim was saved at a young age and was a lifelong member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Anderson County High School class of 1984. Tim worked for Shields Electronics, sold real estate, and managed Granny’s Attic for years. He loved antiquing, thrifting, and cooking. He is preceded in death by his parents, Esco and Sophie Cox.

Survived by siblings, Debora Baker husband Howard, Rudy Cox wife Rosemary and Gerry Cox; niece, Tilly Baker, and his beloved Shih Tzu, Gracie.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 7-8 PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 8:00 PM with family friend Steve Turpin officiating. www.holleygamble.com

