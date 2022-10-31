Tim Jones, Lancing

Mr. Tim Jones, age 53, of Lancing, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Reed Jones and Doris Kennedy Hinds.

One brother: Reed Edward Jones.

And one sister: Carol Lee Jones.

He is survived by his siblings: Russell and Judy Jones, Ruth Ann Sandifer, Sam, and Rhoda Smith, and Mike Jones.

One daughter: Cherish Tyler Middleton.

His step-father: Woody Hinds.

Along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Bro. Arlo Alderman officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help with funeral expenses.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tim Jones.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Lynn Jones, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

