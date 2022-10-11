Teddy Philip Oran, Tellico Plains

Mr. Teddy Philip Oran, age 81, a resident of Tellico Plains, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Kingston, Tennessee. Teddy was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a retired Painter. He was a good Father and Papaw and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Ray Oran and Agnes Nell Hood Oran; wife, Billie Sue Oran; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Sons & Daughter-in-law: Delmar Oran (Selina) of Tellico Plains, TN

Teddy Philip Oran, Jr. of Harriman, TN

7 Grandchildren & Their Spouses: Nathaniel Oran, Nia Stevenson, Heather Cofer (Bobby), Tabitha Oran (Marshall Hawkins), Joseph Oran, Bradley Oran (Jennifer), and Emily Oran

11 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Charlie Oran of Harriman (Midtown), TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A private family interment will be held in the Bethel / Fairview Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee at a later date.

