Storybook Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony set for Oct. 25

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 5, 2022) – Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after story time at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.

“We’re very appreciative of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation grant, which is what’s helping make this possible,” ORPL Director Julie Forkner said. “But it really wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our library staff and the Recreation and Parks Department.”

The Storybook Trail is designed to foster a love of reading, imagination, movement, and the outdoors.

For more information, visit ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.

