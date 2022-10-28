Stephen Scott, Oak Ridge

Stephen Scott, age 60, of Oak Ridge, TN died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after an extended illness. Stephen was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Reynolds High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Kent State University. He was formerly a researcher at Oak Ridge National Lab and more recently a professor of Computer Science at Tennessee Tech University. Stephen enjoyed many various outdoor activities throughout his lifetime, especially taking people walleye fishing on Lake Erie and trout fishing in Tennessee. He will always be remembered for his deep love and loyalty for his family, his amazing ability to analyze situations, his invaluable advice to colleagues and students, and his incredible breadth of knowledge about so many things. Stephen was a member of St. Therese Church in Clinton, and he sincerely enjoyed studying the Bible and took great comfort from his faith in God.

He will be desperately missed by his wife of 34 years, Laura, his children Jonah and Amie, mother Jennie Lou Scott, siblings Joni Laeng & husband Jack, Howard Scott & wife Jamie, Dennis Scott & wife Lauren, and Lucy Tallarico & husband Mark.

Stephen was proceeded in death by his father Howard Scott, grandparents Howard & Elizabeth Scott, and grandparents Howard & Marie Wellman.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 am at the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage, Pennsylvania with friends being received at the church beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions can be made to Choices Resource Center (Oak Ridge, TN), Caring House (Durham, NC), or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen Scott, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

