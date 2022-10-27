Stacey Broyles, Harriman

Ms. Stacey Broyles, age 48, of Harriman, passed away on October 24, 2022, at her home. Stacey loved life and enjoyed helping others.

She was preceded by her parents: Merlin & June Lay.

Father-in-law: Frank Broyles.

She is survived by her 3 sons: Zackary Broyles & girlfriend Talyor Gallaher, Zane Broyles, and Zayden Broyles.

Grandchild.

Brother: Kent Lay.

Two sisters & brothers-in-law: Teresa & Bill Sigler and Tonya & jerry Murray.

Mother-in-law: Joyce Broyles.

And many nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 28, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 2:00. Bro. Bill Daugherty officiating. Graveside service will follow in Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Stacey Broyles.

