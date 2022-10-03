Senator Ken Yager Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

Dudley Evans

We have learned today, through other media outlets, that State Senator Ken Yager has reported that he has been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. Yager stated in the release that he and his wife are positive that he will overcome this through treatment and that he should be ready to serve as State Senator in the upcoming General Assembly but there may be some appointments and appearances that may be altered as he moves into the treatment process. He appreciates all the thoughts and Prayers as he undergoes this part of his life. 

