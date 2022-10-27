Sara Loyd, Oak Ridge

Sara Loyd, age 86, passed away on October 25, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born in Bridgeport, Alabama, but made her home in Oak Ridge for 47 years. Sara attended Florence State University and taught first grade for three years in Huntsville, Alabama before starting a family.

Sara was an artist, decorator, tutor, Sunday School teacher, choir member, and extraordinary homemaker. She exemplified to her family and friends the importance of her Christian journey. She was the epitome of a person who sees the good in everyone.

Sara was preceded in death by brother, Ellis Einsel Couch, III; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Grace Cortner. Survivors include husband of 63 years, John Roland Loyd, III; daughters, Julie Colburn & husband, Scott, Peggy Koelsch & husband David, and Linda Dreke & husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Katie Drakos & husband, Eric, Becky Cortner & husband, Jonathan, Daniel, and Thomas Colburn, John and Kevin Koelsch, and Elizabeth, Matthew, William, and Caroline Dreke; and sister, Betty Coates.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to please consider a memorial to Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Friday, October 28, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge, with funeral services to be held at 12 pm with Rev. George Smith & Rev. Chase Lefort officiating. Interment will follow at 12 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

