Sandra Kay Suddath Smith, Harriman

Sandra Kay Suddath Smith age 74 of Harriman passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. Sandra worked at K-25, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Team Health for over 40 years. Preceded in death by her parents Earl and Elsie Suddath, brother Bobby Suddath and nephew Larry Suddath.

Survivors include:

Husband of 55 years S. A. Smith,

Sons Jeff Smith (Shirley),

Tim Smith,

Granddaughter Kristen Smith,

Grandson Tyler Smith (Madison),

Great grandson Jaxon Smith,

Sister Margaret Bailes,

Nephew Jim Bailes.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral to follow at 7:00 pm. Burial 1:00 pm Saturday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Smith Family.

