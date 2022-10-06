Sammy Joe Hummel, Oak Ridge

Sammy Joe Hummel, age 82 of Oak Ridge passed away on October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born February 12, 1940, in Sunbright to Pearl and Johnny Hummel.

He is preceded in death by his father Johnny Eugene Hummel; mother Pearl Marie Kelly; stepfather Floyd Kelly; sisters Audrey Hummel, Stella Steigerwald, and Ollie Brock; brother Johnny Hummel, Jr.

He is survived by sisters Wilma Phillips, of Sunbright, Sue Hubbard, of Columbia City, In., JoAnn (Randy) Lefever of Churubusco, In., and Joe (Lynn) Hummel of Columbia City, In., and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family in Indiana and Tennessee.

The family will have a graveside service Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Byrd Church in Sunbright at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Herb Judkins and Bro. Wayne Brock officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sammy Joe Hummel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

