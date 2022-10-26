Ruby Rose Nance, Kingston

Ruby Rose Nance age 77 of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center.

Survived by daughter Sarah Hawkins of Kingston, TN

son Charles Hamilton of Concord, TN

grandchildren: Chad Claiborne, Tiffany Snodderly, Melodie, and Alyssa Hamilton,

great-grandchildren: River and Kaylen Snodderly.

Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Lyons View Pike Knoxville, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Nance Family.

