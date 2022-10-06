Rose Mary Martin Weaver, Knoxville

Rose Mary Marin Weaver 74 of Lenoir City went home to be with her Heavenly

Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial University.

She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she played the piano and Sunday School Teacher. She loved attending and socializing at church and reading her Bible.

She was an Educational Assistant for 41 years at Lake City Elementary School.

Rosemary will be remembered as a Christian woman who loved her family and grandkids but most of all Jesus.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Ruby Martin, husband Bill Weaver.

She is Survived by her daughter Charllet husband Mitch Owens; Sister Nancy husband Joe Harper; Granddaughter Michelle husband Gary Dees, 2 Grandchildren Braxton and Naomi Dees; Nephew Martin Hennessee; Niece Mary husband Brian Hatmaker; Great Nephews Stone and Luke Hatmaker; Cousins Dean Knight, Jane Beth Dismpsy, Carolyn Blevins and Ray DeArmund.

The Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral Service will immediately follow with Rev. Alvis Richardson officiating. Rosemary’s Graveside will be at 11:00 Monday, October 10 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville Rev. Mark Acres officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

