Rose Clifton Knight, 100, Rockwood

Mrs. Rose Clifton Knight, age 100 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rose was born in Rockwood on September 4, 1922. While growing up in Rockwood, she attended First Baptist Church, and was saved and joined the church on January 28, 1934. Rose graduated from Rockwood High School in 1941 and then, along with several classmates, attended Draughn’s Business School in Knoxville. After completing her classes at Draughn’s, Rose married her high school sweetheart, Hollus Knight. After working for several businesses in Rockwood, she was hired by Rockwood Electric Utility, where she retired after 43 years. She and Hollus had one child, H.L. Knight Jr. She later taught the adult ladies class at the church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Hollus Lee Knight Sr; Parents: Clyde Clifton & Mayme Price Clifton; and brothers: Rolland Clifton & Alvin “Toots” Clifton. She is survived by:

Son: H.L. Knight Jr

Niece: Ann Clifton Miller

Loving Friend: Rita Brock

And many beloved friends and church family from Rockwood.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00 am ET at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Bro. Steve Foster officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Rose Clifton Knight.

