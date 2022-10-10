Ronald “Cotton” Armes, 70

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Ronald “Cotton” Armes, loving husband, father, and grandfather was called home to be with the Lord. He was born on February 29, 1952, to Luther and Esther (Ward) Armes of Petros. He married Norma (Kennedy) Armes on December 8, 1979. He retired from D.O.E. in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his father Luther; mother Esther; son Ronald (Phillip) Armes; brother Bobby; sister Patricia (Armes) Jackson.

He is survived by his wife Norma (Kennedy) Armes; daughter Rachel (Armes) Mize; grandson Eliah Mize; granddaughter Winter Mize; brothers B.J., Tommy, Daryl, Larry, Carlos, and Eric; sister Jewel and a host of extended family and close friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all who helped to make the days a little brighter with cards, visits, cooking, building, spending nights, calling, caring, and crying.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald “Cotton Armes.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Ronald "Cotton" Armes, of Petros, please visit our flower store.

