Roe Clifford “R.C.” Garrett, Caryville

Mr. Roe Clifford “R.C.” Garrett, age 78 of Caryville, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home.


He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Gennevive Carter Garrett.

He is survived by his wife: Linda Brown Garrett.

One brother: James and Pat Garrett of Morristown.

And one sister: Mary and Jim Ledford of Lancing.

Family and friends will meet Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Elizabeth Cemetery for a graveside service.

