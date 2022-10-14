Robert Joseph Smith Sr, Alabama (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Robert Joseph Smith Sr, age 82 of Alabama, formerly of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1940, in the Pine Orchard community. He retired after 40+ years of service with the Rockwood Water, Sewer, and Gas Dept. He also served as a volunteer with the Rockwood Fire Department. He was an avid fan of John Wayne movies and antiques. He is preceded in death by his wife: Lila Smith; son: Robert Joseph “Bobby” Smith Jr; parents: Julius Smith and Tressie Smith; sister: Elizabeth Stone; brothers: Homer Smith, and William Smith. He is survived by:

Son: Kevin Smith (Madonna)

Grandchildren: Amber Lawson, Tiffany Deskins (Mike), Matthew Smith, and Cheyenne Phillips (Brandon)

Several Great Grandchildren

And many other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 15, from 12:00-1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Joseph Smith Sr.

