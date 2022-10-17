Robert Joseph Blackson Sr, Rockwood (formerly of Dayton, Ohio)

Mr. Robert Joseph Blackson Sr, age 91 of the Westel community of Rockwood, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on September 6, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He was an extremely hard-working man and loved to work. He was a member of the Daysville Baptist Church. He spent 24 years at NCR in Dayton Ohio before moving to Tennessee, where he retired from Franklin Limestone. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry Raymond Blackson & Minerva Carter Blackson; wife: Audrey Newport Blackson; and 6 siblings. He is survived by:

Daughter:                    Carlotta Houston

Son:                             Robert Joseph Blackson Sr

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends in the community.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Daysville Cemetery with Bro. Hascue Carter officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Joseph Blackson Sr.

