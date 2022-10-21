Robert Galyon, Knoxville

Robert Galyon, 52, of Knoxville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville. He worked at Loudon County Sheriff’s Department. Robert loved watching NFL football and was a big Kentucky fan.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Norma Beard.

Father: Bobby Galyon.

Brother: Jeff Galyon.

He is survived by his two daughters: Emilee Galyon and Lakin Galyon.

Two grandsons: Graycen and Eston

Ex-wife: Amanda Martin.

Aunt: Pat Anderson.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will meet Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Coal Hill Cemetery for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Robert Galyon.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Kevin Galyon, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

