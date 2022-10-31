Robert Drury Scofield, 94, Kingston

Robert Drury Scofield age 94 of Kingston, TN passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Sycamore Trace surrounded by his family.

Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Barbara Scofield, parents Paul and Helen Scofield, sisters: Nancy Sparks and Betty Ann VanderMeulen, father and mother-in-law William and Gertrude Goodall, brother-in-law William Goodall Jr., step-mother-in-law Effie Goodall, stepson Dennis Orth.

Survived by his wife of 25 years Beverly

Children: Paula Kaye of Kingston, TN

Lanny (Gloria) of Fallon, NV

Tara (Bill Learning) of Lithia Springs, GA

Debbie of Colorado Springs, CO

Robb (Lorri) of Bethlehem, GA

Mike (Amy) of Pendergrass, GA

Megan Waldrop of Knoxville, TN

Stepdaughter Diane White (Dan)

5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren

Robert retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory after 47 years of service in 1994.

He will be remembered by his children as a kind and loving father.

A special thanks to the staff and the residents at Sycamore Trace Assisted Living for their care and friendship.

Family will receive friends Monday, October 31, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church with funeral at 1:30, Pastor Michael Miller officiating. Burial to follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Scofield Family.

