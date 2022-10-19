Ricky Newberry, Kingston

Mr. Ricky Newberry, age 54 of Kingston, went to be with his Lord on October 17, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of the Morrison Hill Baptist Church. Ricky worked at Morgan County Correctional Complex for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law: Dane & Jessy Newberry.

Daughter: Chelsea Beth Newberry.

Parents: Johnny & Deanna Newberry.

Brother & sister-in-law: Johnny Jr & Kim Newberry.

Five grandchildren.

Good friend: Luke Crass.

Special nephew: Brian Newberry.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ricky Newberry during this difficult time.

