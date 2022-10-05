Richard Joseph Thomson, Clinton

Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Richard was a kind and brilliant soul that paved the way in the career field of behavior analysis. He was very compassionate about helping people and he was unwavering in his ethics and morals concerning his career. Richard was very respected in his specialty, and although he worked with all ages, he enjoyed working with adults the most. In his free time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved traveling, going to concerts, and loved life. He liked to have fun and he had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, William John Thomson, and his brother, William Thomson II.

Richard leaves behind his mother, Wanda Mae Thomson of Fort Worth, TX; his wife, Janna Thomson of Clinton, TN; son, Richard Thomson II and his wife Shannon of Oak Ridge, TN; daughter, Darcy Jones and husband David Tallman of San Francisco, CA; brothers, George Thomson (Kim) of St. Joseph, MO, Mark Thomson (Lisa) of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Lisa Baker (Vic) of Port Orange, FL, Connie Thomson-Bass (Dennis) of Denver, CO, Teresa Thomson (Brett Earwood) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Cameran Thomson, Richard Thomson III, Jocelyn Scacco, and Autumn Scacco.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, October 7th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Richard’s Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon Peter Chiaro officiating. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

