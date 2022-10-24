Rev. Wayne F. Buza, Littleton, ME

Rev. Wayne F. Buza, age 78 of Littleton, ME, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born on December 5, 1943, in Saugerties, NY. He spent 20 years as Rev. of Holmes Bay Baptist Church, and over 40 years of service as a medical technologist. For 38 years, he was at Down East Community Hospital in Machias, ME, and 6 years at Dahl-Chase Pathology in Bangor, ME. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, stamp collecting, reading, and singing. He was a man after God’s own heart. He was a humble and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert Frank Buza & Dallas Eliza Lane Buza; Son: Kevin Buza; and Brother: Carlin Buza. He is survived by:

Wife of 59 years: Brenda Buza of Littleton, ME

Children: Valerie Jacobsen of Clinton, Wisconsin

Stephen Buza (Jeannie) of Rockwood, TN

Marsha Buza of Bucksport, ME

Jonathan Buza (Michele) of Littleton, ME

Bethany Sykes (Chris) of Millinocket, ME

24 Grandchildren

13 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Joel Buza (Midge) of Indiana

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

