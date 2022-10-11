Raymond Tyler Gilliam, 37

Raymond Tyler Gilliam, age 37 passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Tyler beloved son of Alice Gilliam and the late Robert Glenn Gilliam was born on September 26, 1985.

In addition to his father, Tyler is preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Lillian Adkins, and Bill and Shelby Gilliam.

In addition to his mother, Tyler is survived by his precious children, the loves of his life, Easton and Brinleigh, his wife Savannah, stepchildren Colten and Allie Stubbs, uncle and aunt Mike and Irma Adkins, Aunt Phyllis Longmire, several cousins, and numerous friends.

Tyler never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. His greatest joy were his children, who he loved with his life. Tyler was happiest watching his son play sports and his daughter dance and cheer, being with family, and fishing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Youth Ministry of Main Street Baptist Church, Rocky Top, TN. www.holleygamble.com Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

