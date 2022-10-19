POSTAGE PRICE IS INCREASING AGAIN IN JANUARY 2023

The United States Postal Service officially announced the price of Forever stamps and other postage will go up on Jan. 22, 2023, despite slower service and delivery issues throughout the country, even in Oak Ridge. The move has been anticipated for months after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August that increases, and painful ones at that, would be necessary to keep up with costs. Inflation was expected to add $1 billion to the Postal Service’s operating budget, the Associated Press reported.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

The USPS plans to increase prices of affected postage by 4.2%, which amounts to a few cents per stamp. The cost of a Forever stamp would go up 3 cents, from 60 cents to 63 cents. The price of Forever stamps just went up in July from 58 cents to 60 cents. A year ago, the stamps cost 55 cents.

Letters (1 oz.) up 3 cents to 63 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz 57 cents to 60 cents

Domestic Postcards 48 cents

International Postcards $1.40 to $1.45

International Letter (1 oz.) $1.40 to $1.45

“The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, money order fees, and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item,” said the USPS, which didn’t, however, specify how much more expensive those things might get.

