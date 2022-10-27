Pearl K. Lane, 87

Mrs. Pearl K. Lane, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born July 22, 1935, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Pearl was also a Sunday School teacher for 60 years. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren, and family. She worked in medical products at Alba Health and retired after 49 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Lane, her daughter Sheila Ann Turpin, granddaughter Jamie Loden, and her parents, Edward & Ruby Page.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Kay Willis (Gary) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren: Melanie Hill (Justin) Cameron & Elijah, Benji Willis (Crystal), Bentley & Zoe, Karaleigh, Elyza, Zander & Zaylia, Missy Halfacre (Eric), Destiny, Scott, Starla, Conner, Penny Simmons (Robert), Chris & Kristin

3 Great Great Grandchildren

A host of nieces and nephews

Sister: Mary Stinnett of Rockwood, TN

Martha Norman of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Jack Page of Las Vegas, Nevada

The family will receive friends Friday, October 28, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Harold Newby officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Pearl K. Lane

