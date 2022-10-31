Paulette Dovie Byrge, Knoxville

Paulette Dovie Byrge, age 68, of Knoxville departed this life on October 30, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1954.

She is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Hattie Jones of Deer Lodge; 2 sisters Rena Carpenter of Haines City, Florida, and Mary Hall of Crossville.

She is survived by her brothers Willie, Edsell, Wade, Timmy, Byrl, and Bryant Jones all of Deer Lodge; sister Martha Capps of the Glades Community along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Union Grove Baptist Church in Sunbright from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Matthews officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Grove Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paulette Dovie Byrge.

