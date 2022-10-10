Patricia Green, 71

Mrs. Patricia Green, went to be with the Lord after her hard battle with cancer on October 6, 2022. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded by her daughter: Mary Margaret Poore.

Father: Victor Manis.

Mother: Mary Manis.

Brother: Billy Manis.

Two sisters: Sharon Pickard and Darlene Pickard.

She is survived by her husband: Jackie Green.

Son & daughter-in-law: Dwayne & Angelia Poore.

Daughter & son-in-law: Donna & Jason Osborne.

Son: Larry Poore, Jr.

Son-in-law: Keith Cottrell.

Son & daughter-in-law: Micheal & Shari Green.

Son & daughter-in-law: Donald & Daina Green.

Nine grandchildren: Jessica Poore, Alyssa Poore, Austin Poore, Victor Poore, Kelzie Osborne, Karson Osborne, Taylor Green, Mathew Green, and Shelby Green.

Three great-grandchildren: Riley Poore, Alonzo Rosales, and Axel Osborne.

Brother: Charles Manis.

Four sisters: Margaret Davis, Barbara Murray, Vickie Gouge, and Brenda Bailey.

17 nieces and nephews, and 53 great nieces and nephews.

Patricia will be deeply missed by her family and friends. As well as the countless other kids who grew to know her as “mom” or “mamaw”

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The funeral service will be on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Davis Funeral Home in Harriman with Bro. Ronnie Stockton officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Mossy Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Patricia Green.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Gail (Manis) Green, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

