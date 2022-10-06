ORNL Federal Credit Union builds on history of community support with Street Painting Festival donation

A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival.

ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.

The contribution places ORNL Federal Credit Union firmly in the prestigious “Gold” level of sponsorships of the annual celebration.

Donations go to fund scholarships administered by the nonprofit Roane State Foundation and awarded to deserving Roane State Community College students.

During the festival, artists equipped with a variety of chalk create artwork on sidewalk squares emphasizing different themes. This year, the festival’s theme is “Imagine Rotary,” and reflects on the service club’s ongoing support of various endeavors to make the world a better place.

“We are proud to support Roane State and the students who will benefit from the scholarships,” said Colin Anderson, president and CEO of the credit union.

He said ORNL Federal Credit Union supports community organizations and events, including the longstanding Dogwood Arts Festival. “ORNL Federal Credit Union is passionate about the arts, beauty and culture of Eastern Tennessee,” Anderson said.

He said the credit union was “immediately supportive” when asked by Teresa Duncan, Roane State’s vice president of workforce and community development, to contribute to the Street Painting Festival.

“Not only is Teresa a good friend and a member of the credit union, but she shares our passion for these types of activities,” Anderson said.

ORNL Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is locally owned and operated by its members. It was founded in 1948. Membership is more than 181,000, and assets exceed $3.1 billion.

Impartial judges will determine the winners of Saturday’s event and prizes will be awarded to the top artists. There will also be musical entertainment, games and vendors all day long. Everyone is invited to attend.

For more information or to sign up as a participant, go to roanestate.edu/streetpainting.

